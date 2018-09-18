Morning Web Cast - September 18, 2018
The death toll climbs to at least 18. The latest from Hurricane Florence. New technology to detect potentially dangerous objects -find out how. The FDA says e-cigarette usage amoug teens is at 'epidemic proportions' -- the ways to reduce their impact in your Monday morning Web Cast.
