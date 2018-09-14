News

Morning Web Cast - September 14, 2018

By:

Posted: Sep 14, 2018 06:17 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 14, 2018 06:17 AM CDT

Morning Web Cast - September 14, 2018

Hurricane Florence is about to make landfall - we have details.

We have an update to multiple homicides that happened in Springfield this week.  

Greene County Deputy Roberts was laid to rest yesterday- how the community gathered to honor their fallen brother.  

Here's your Friday morning Web Cast.
 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected