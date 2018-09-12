News

Morning Web Cast - September 12, 2018

By:

Posted: Sep 12, 2018 05:28 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 12, 2018 05:28 AM CDT

We have an update on Brad Bradshaw's medical marijuana lawsuit.  Branson is taking steps to be more appealing to tourists and entrepreneurs. And a program set on putting aside our differences. We take you to Jarrett Middle School where one teacher's idea is combining students of unlikely pairs.  Here's your Wednesday morning Web Cast.

