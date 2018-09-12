Morning Web Cast - September 12, 2018
We have an update on Brad Bradshaw's medical marijuana lawsuit. Branson is taking steps to be more appealing to tourists and entrepreneurs. And a program set on putting aside our differences. We take you to Jarrett Middle School where one teacher's idea is combining students of unlikely pairs. Here's your Wednesday morning Web Cast.
More Stories
-
SPRINGFIELD, Mo -- It's easy to count differences in a colored world,…
-
NEW YORK (AP) - Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis has regrets about…
-
BAGHDAD (AP) - Iraqi officials say a car bomb has exploded outside a…