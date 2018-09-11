News

Morning Web Cast - September 11, 2018

By:

Posted: Sep 11, 2018 05:21 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 11, 2018 05:37 AM CDT

Morning Web Cast - September 11, 2018

The law enforcement community is helping out Greene County after friday's tragedy.  A long time Springfield icon could be making a comeback -- find out how.  Daniel Shedd takes us back to Camden County with a follow up on their mounted police force.  Here's your Tuesday morning Web Cast.

