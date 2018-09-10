News

Morning Web Cast - September 10, 2018

By:

Posted: Sep 10, 2018 05:39 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 10, 2018 05:39 AM CDT

Morning Web Cast - September 10, 2018

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Coming up this morning on Daybreak, The Ozarks remembers the deputy killed when his car was swept away by flood waters.  A family in St. Louis they're lucky to be alive after a close call with lightning. And fall is here -- we will take a look a few festivals that took place over the weekend. Here's your Monday morning Web Cast.


 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected