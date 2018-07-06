Morning Web Cast - July 6, 2018
After the explosive holiday - a mess still remains. We show you some people giving back by cleaning up. There is a skilled labor shortage in the Ozarks but a new program hopes to combat the issue. And the first fatality while trying to free the soccer team in Thailand. Here's your Friday morning Web Cast.
More Stories
LONDON (AP) - The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):
TOKYO (AP) - The execution of Japanese doomsday cult leader Shoko…
VATICAN CITY (AP) - The Latest on the influx of migrants into Europe…