Morning Web Cast - July 6, 2018

Jul 06, 2018

After the explosive holiday - a mess still remains. We show you some people giving back by cleaning up.  There is a skilled labor shortage in the Ozarks but a new program hopes to combat the issue.  And the first fatality while trying to free the soccer team in Thailand.  Here's your Friday morning Web Cast.

