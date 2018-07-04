News

Morning Web Cast - July 4, 2018

By:

Posted: Jul 04, 2018 05:19 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 04, 2018 05:24 AM CDT

A woman in Polk County is injured after a fireworks warehouse was destroyed. We will give you some tips for being courteous and safe for your 4th of July celebrating. And the new Gateway Arch Museum is now open.   Here's your 4th of July morning Web Cast.

