Morning Web Cast - July 3, 2018
We bring you information on a man arrested on child abuse charges. One neighborhood is taking a stand against nuisance properties in Springfield. What doctors say you need to know to stay healthy in high heat. Here's your Tuesday morning Web Cast.
