Morning Sports, September 20, 2018

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The St. Louis Cardinals continued their playoff push this afternoon in Atlanta.

The Cards are trying to keep ahold of the second National League wildcard spot.

St. Louis was trying to win in Atlanta for the ninth straight game.

But the Braves would strike in the fourth, Freddie Freeman takes this deep to left center, over the boards and gone, a two-run shot it's 2-nothing Atlanta.

St. Louis answers in the fifth, Harrison Bader, Springfield class of 2016, takes this deep to left, over the bullpen and gone, a solo shot it's 2-one.

It was 3-one Braves when Freeman singles to right, Ronald Acuna scores it's 4-one.

The Braves then pull a double steal in the fifth, Freeman's ruled out at second but it's overturned on replay and a run scores 5-one.

St. Louis tried to rally, in the sixth, Yadier Molina slaps this to left, Jose Martinez rounds third and heads for home, he's safe, it's 5-two.

But that's as close as the Braves would let it get, Tyler Flowers rips this shot to left, a solo shot and the Braves win 7-3.

The Pittsburgh Pirates swept their three-game series with Kansas City with a 2-one win over the Royals.

KC has lost four in a row.

The Evangel Crusaders have climbed up one spot in this week's NAIA coaches poll from 11 to number ten.

Chuck Hepola's Crusaders remain unbeaten on the season sitting at 4-and-0.

Evangel returns home this week and will host 2-and-2 Culver Stockton.

But the Wildcats have never beaten the Crusaders in Springfield.

The Crusaders are the only team left in the heart of America conference that's undefeated.

And the team has done that thanks to a very strong defense.

Evangel leads the HAAC and is fifth in the nation with its 16 sacks so far this season.

Chuck Hepola/Evangel Coach: "The defense has played lights out. They really have. They're running to the football. Again making tackles. Everyone's doing their assignments. Everyone's buying into what we're doing. It's really nice."

Telacey Wilder/Evangel Linebacker: "We're just one big family honestly and we fight for one another."

Dan Lucy: "How much pride do you take in that you're 4-and-0. The only 4-and-0 in the Heart of America right now?"

Wilder: "We take a lot of pride but I feel we keep looking forward one week at a time."