ROGERSVILLE, Mo. — According to the Logan Rogersville Fire Protection District Facebook page, a house caught fire this morning.

Around 8:30 a.m., Logan Rogersville Fire was dispatched to a house fire at 5642 S Farm Rd 221 that was called in by a neighbor. Chief Richard Stirts said the house was already engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

The owners, an elderly couple, made it out safely but were brought to the hospital for general checkups due to their age.

The home is a total loss.

Investigators are still trying to find the cause.

Chief Stirts recommends the public to double-check your heating before the upcoming cold temperatures.