LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — A man was seriously injured after the boat he was in ran over another boat.

David A. Viles, 48, of Stover, was a passenger of a 1994 Ranger Bass Boat driven by his wife that was traveling near the 63-mile mark of the Lake of the Ozarks main channel.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Viles’ boat ran over the top of a 2022 Lowe Bass Boat that was trolling. The 58-year-old Jefferson City man driving the second boat sustained no injuries.

Viles was life-flighted to a Columbia hospital to be treated for serious injuries.