MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis woman was killed in a car crash in Morgan County on Jan. 29.

Bridget M. Burgoon, 20, of St. Louis, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Colorado east on U.S. Highway 50 half a mile east of Old Highway 50. At 6:20 p.m., Jan. 29, the Missouri State Highway Patrol began an investigation into a crash involving her vehicle.

The investigation showed that control of the Colorado was lost and it spun into the path of a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 43-year-old Weston man. Burgoon was taken to a Jefferson City hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 8:18 p.m.

The driver of the Silverado was taken to a Sedalia hospital to be treated for minor injuries.