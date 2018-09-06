Money From Arkansas Casinos To Go To General Revenue Fund

ARKANSAS - Transportation officials in the Natural state say they want to make sure a push to expand casino gaming is not misleading voters.

Members of the campaign "Driving Arkansas Forward" say they hope money from casinos will go toward Arkansas Infrastructure.

However, officials with Arkansas' Department of Transportation say the campaign is misleading.

The State's Attorney General changed the amendment, dedicating the casino expansion money to the general revenue fund.

That means money could go to infrastructure but ARDOT's spokesperson says it is not a guarantee.

Danny Straessle, ARDOT spokesperson says, "The commission does not have a stance for or against the casino amendment itself, just wanted voters to now understand where the money will go and that is the states general fund and not the state highway's trust fund."

ARDOT says for the department to get money from the state's general fund, it has to be requested and approved by the Governor.