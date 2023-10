MONETT, Mo. — A Monett police vehicle was hit by a car as it was stopped on the shoulder in town.

Monett Police Chief George Daoud confirmed one of the vehicles involved was a police vehicle. The officer suffered moderate injuries and was treated and released from the hospital.

The crash report states the 2018 Ford Explorer was parked westbound and hit in the rear by a car traveling westbound on Cleveland Avenue in Monett.

The driver who hit the police vehicle also suffered moderate injuries.