Monett Man Wins $50,000 on Powerball

MONETT, Mo. - A man from Monett won $50,000 playing Powerball.

John Poole bought a Powerball ticket from the Casey's General Store in Monett on August 14. Poole noticed the $40 million jackpot had been reset for the following night's drawing.

“I’m not a consistent player. And I thought, ‘I could use $40 million,’” laughed the Monett resident. “I bought a cold drink, or something like that, and three Powerball tickets. I never win anything.”

“I pulled it out, and the first thing I looked at was the Powerball. I thought, ‘Oh, cool! I got the Powerball.’ And then, I started reading left to right and thought, ‘Holy cow! There is 12. There is 47. There is 48. Wow! There is one number, two numbers, three numbers, four numbers,’” recalled Poole.

Poole’s Powerball ticket matched four-white ball numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000. The winning numbers for the August 15 drawing were 12, 15, 28, 47, 48 and the Powerball was 16.

