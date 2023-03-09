BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — A Monett man pleads guilty for his role in a 2021 murder.

Wednesday, 22-year-old Dylan Williams plead guilty in Barry County court to second degree murder. As part of the plea deal, the judge sentenced him to 23 years in prison.

According to court documents, Williams shot and killed Daylon Anderson on May 28th of 2021 over drugs and money. Williams told investigators he and two other men intended to rob Anderson.

Investigators would find Anderson’s body in rural Barry County.

The other two suspects — Carlos Manual Gutierrez and Jonathan Renteria Marquez, both of Carthage — are awaiting trial for their roles in the case.

Williams told investigators Anderson was in a vehicle with all of them during the shooting — and that they also tried to destroy evidence by burning their shoes, hoodies and Anderson’s wallet.