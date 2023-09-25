Dense fog has developed this morning in the Ozarks with some visibilities down to less than a mile in some spots. The fog should dissipate by 9AM this morning. Skies today will generally be sunny with temperatures climbing to the low 80s this afternoon. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Overall, a nice day.

Tonight will be mild around 60 degrees and we’re back in the low 80s Tuesday with more sunshine and light northwest winds. This pattern will continue with little change through this week and into the weekend.

We do get a touch warmer to end the week with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, but not too bad of a warm-up for early fall. The bad news is that there are little to no rain chances coming our way over the next 7-day period. The exception is for a slight chance for isolated showers Tuesday night into Wednesday.

This pattern may remain the case even going into the first week of October.

