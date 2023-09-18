This week will see increasing rain chances beginning on Tuesday night. A decent rain chance is looking more likely to end this week into the weekend. Today, however, will be dry and temperatures will settle into the low 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Overnight tonight will be cool around 60 degrees. We’ll see skies become partly cloudy on Tuesday with rain still holding off. Temperatures Tuesday should reach the mid-80s with breezy south winds around 10 to 15 mph.

A weak mid-level storm system track across the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and will provide a chance for scattered rain showers through midday Wednesday. The heaviest of the rain will be across far southwest Missouri and northeast Oklahoma with only scattered rainfall across western & southern Missouri into northwest Arkansas.

Clouds will keep temperatures mild on Wednesday in the mid-70s. Wednesday night through Thursday night should remain dry with temperatures Thursday in the low 80s under partly cloudy skies.

By Friday, our next storm system will enter the region and will hang around through the weekend possibly even into next week. A large area of low pressure will move in from the west and provide for several days of rain and thunderstorm chances. The best rain and thunderstorm chance at this time is Saturday evening.

