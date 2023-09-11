Happy Monday!

It’s the second full week of meteorological fall and Mother Nature is getting with the program as the feel of fall will show up. Monday will be the warmest of the work week, although we should be below 80°. (Next week is trending warmer and back into the 80s, which is still about average for this time of the year.)

There is a chance of much-needed rain later in the day! A cold front will approach from the west, bringing light rain and cooler temperatures to the mix. The chance of rain will increase after lunch and into the dinnertime hours.

Some models are bringing rain north of I-44 around noon. It will be more of a light rain falling across the area. There could be a few pockets of heavier rain mixed in, but we are expecting no severe weather with the passage of the cold front.

Models showing rainfall totals are all over the place. While we will see a dreary day, I’m not expecting a ton of rain. The heaviest of rain will be closer to the Missouri/Arkansas state line and our far eastern counties. The QPF is keeping rain estimates for the next two days on the low side.

Once the cold front passes, and the rain clears up early Tuesday, we will be seeing a beautiful week across the Ozarks.