The nice and warm weather continues for Monday and Tuesday before we cool things down with our first fall season cold front! This means if you love the warmth you should find a way to soak it in once more today or tomorrow because big changes are on the way.

This afternoon will be in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies with light winds from the south. Similar to recent evenings, this evening will be nice and quiet with temperatures falling to the low 60s by Tuesday morning. Tuesday marks the final warm day in the mid-80s with increasing clouds going into the evening as our cold front approaches.

The “boundary between seasons” will stay east of the area Tuesday night, however, some rain showers after midnight are likely as we go into Wednesday morning. The front will begin to push through the area on Wednesday and Thursday bringing a better chance for rain and the occasional thunderstorm. Most spots have a decent chance at picking up a half inch or more.

The big news is our temperature plunge to end this week. We’ll see mid-70s Wednesday and Thursday with the rain cooling fast to the low 50s Thursday night. Friday and Saturday will be much cooler with high temperatures only reaching the mid-60s and we’ll see a couple nights with temperatures falling to the low 40s going into the weekend!

Download the KOLR 10 Weather App