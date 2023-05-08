A broken line of thunderstorms is rumbling through central Missouri this morning making its way south through the morning hours. Expect some small hail and gusty winds but for the most part no severe activity is expected from this round in the morning. This afternoon will see warm and muggy conditions again with temperatures again in the mid-80s with breezy southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.

A secondary round of thunderstorms is likely this afternoon and this is when we will have a chance of severe weather. Storms will develop along a stalled frontal boundary in central Missouri along and south of a line from Nevada-Lake Ozark-Rolla. These initial storms will pose a large hail threat and a very low tornado risk. As storms continue to develop in the afternoon and move south, the threat becomes more of a damaging wind risk.

Storms should be done with before midnight in southern Missouri and we will be warm and humid tonight in the mid-60s. We’ll be back in the low to mid-80s Tuesday afternoon under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a chance for scattered thunderstorms in southwest Missouri and southeast Kansas. Most will stay dry Tuesday.

Scattered rain and thunderstorms are possible each day this week with the best chance landing on Friday. Scattered rain and thunderstorm chance continue through this weekend along with temperatures continuing to be warm and muggy in the 80s most days.