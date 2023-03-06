Happy Monday! The warming trend we saw on Sunday, with a dose of 70s across much of the area, will continue right into the start of our workweek. This warm spell has a lot of people feeling spring fever.

We’ll continue to enjoy this taste of spring into Monday, but it will come with quite a bit of high cloudiness.

A cold front will be making a push across the area during the day slipping south of the Ozarks Monday night. This will cool the pattern and set the area up for a gloomier and wetter pattern for much of the rest of the week.

Showers will start to show up late Tuesday with additional waves Wednesday and Thursday. The wetter pattern will nickel and dime the area with rain amounts gradually adding up to an inch or more in many spots by week’s end.

The soggier pattern will also come with cooler temperatures, keeping us in jacket mode into the upcoming weekend.

Drier weather and sunshine will return on Friday, but another round of showers may show up this weekend. It appears the cold air will arrive too late to see any snow this week. Those with spring fever likely don’t mind.