Happy Monday and happy first day of spring! Temperatures will rise as spring arrives, it’ll just feel a bit more like winter early on with wind chills in the teens early Monday morning. Luckily, temperatures will warm quickly and jump into the 50s around noon.

Clouds will start to move in overnight Monday. Cloudy skies and a period of steady rain Tuesday will keep temperatures chilly. Temperatures will rise throughout Tuesday night and continue to rise to spring levels Wednesday.

The increase in warmth will also come with an increase in humidity. This will set the stage for a wet finish to the week as a cold front slowly pushes south across the Ozarks Thursday into Friday. A few strong to severe storms may accompany the front, but heavy rain is the primary concern. Several inches of rainfall Thursday into Friday morning could lead to flooding concerns and will lock March 2023 in as a wetter-than-normal March.

We’ll get a brief break from wet weather early in the weekend before more showers move through Sunday. At least temperatures look much warmer than the past few weekends.