You’ve heard all about it. A heat wave is coming to the Ozarks this week. But what about today? Today will be warm in the upper 80s across the area. Skies today will be mostly sunny with winds from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph. Count today as the nice day of the week because temperatures will shoot up to the triple digits as early as Wednesday. Overnight tonight will be nice in the mid-60s.

We’ll race towards 90 degrees on Tuesday with southeast winds returning. Skies will be mainly sunny Tuesday with some humidity returning to the region, but not unbearable at this point. Tuesday night will continue to be mild in the low 70s with a slight chance for a stray shower or storm.

Now it’s time for the bad news… A warm front lifts through the area Wednesday and will boost our temperatures to the upper 90s to near 100 degrees in some areas, especially where drought conditions are worse. There will be a few clouds in the afternoon, but still brutally hot. Feel-like temperatures will range between 100-105 degrees Wednesday. Southwest winds will blow in at 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday Heat Index

We’ll remain uncomfortable Wednesday night with lows hanging in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. All spots will make a run at 100 degrees Thursday with southwest winds still rushing in hot air. While it will be hot any way you look at it, the humidity still looks to remain in the mild category with heat index values still between 100-105 degrees Thursday. Not great, but it could be much worse.

We are hot again Friday around 100 degrees with a few more clouds expected Friday afternoon. A storm system from the north will try and contend with our heat wave late Friday proving the area with slight chances for rain into Saturday. This slight rain chance also comes with a cold front Saturday that will help lower our temperatures back to the 80s and 90s.

