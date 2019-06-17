Monday, June 17 Evening Forecast Video

Slow moving storm continues to slowly swirl across the Ozarks. It's been generating showers and a few thunderstorms across much of the Ozarks throughout the day. Showers will fade after sunset, but a few showers may linger near the low over South Central Missouri. Temperatures will slip into the mid 60s and some patchy fog is possible by morning.

Most of the area will get a break from the wet pattern on Tuesday. Skies will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s. A few pop-up showers are possible over the Eastern Ozarks, but the rest of the area will likely remain dry throughout the day.

Another wave of rain and thunder will spread east and southeast across the Ozarks late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Some gusty winds may come with those storms. The morning activity will have an impact on where storms develop during the afternoon. A boundary generated by the storms will likely be the focus for where storms develop during the afternoon. The boundary will move into Eastern Missouri and Northern Arkansas and this is where afternoon storms are more likely. These storms will pose a risk for severe weather given the amount of wind energy and instability. Another place where stronger storms could develop is near the surface low as it tracks east along I-70. Much of Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas will tend to remain dry through the afternoon. Temperatures will take a hit from the morning rain and widespread cloud cover, keeping afternoon highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

A hotter and drier pattern will follow as a trough develops across the West, pushing warmer air northeast into the Ozarks. Highs will be in the mid-80s Thursday and low 90s on Friday. Friday's highs will be the warmest of the year so far in many locations.

The weekend will begin with hot and mostly dry conditions, but a stormier pattern will edge back into the Ozarks Sunday into Monday. This will result in some heavy rainfall at times and a tempering of the heat.