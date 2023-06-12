Today is our average first 90-degree day in Springfield going back to 1890. However, today will be nowhere close to 90 degrees. Temperatures this morning are comfortably chilly in the upper 50s under mostly cloudy skies. Skies will become partly cloudy to mostly sunny (mainly central Missouri) with light north winds around 5 to 10 mph. This afternoon will see temperatures in the mid to upper 70s, about 5-10 degrees cooler than normal.

There is a slight chance for rain this evening and overnight across the state line in Northwest Arkansas. The chance is low for any rain to make it northward and cross into Missouri. Tuesday will begin chilly again in the mid-50s with temperatures gradually climbing to the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Skies will see a few clouds during the day with winds returning from the south at 5 to 10 mph.

The previously forecasted rain chance Tuesday night has quietly disappeared. We’re back to the low to mid-80s Wednesday under mostly sunny skies and will warm to the upper 80s by Thursday.

The next shot at rain that’s more widespread will come around Friday late into Friday night, but it looks like the pattern will dry out again through next weekend.

Look for the afternoon heat to build to next weekend with highs back up around 90°. A ridge of high pressure over Mexico will likely nose north into the middle of the country next week bringing even hotter weather to the region.

