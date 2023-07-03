Today will be warm in the low 90s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. South winds will be fairly light today around 5 to 10 mph. Overall a nice day. This evening will remain quiet and mild, perfect to celebrate the 4th of July early if you have plans. Overnight tonight will see temperatures in the upper 60s.

Independence Day will also be warm and muggy under partly cloudy skies. There will be spotty showers and storms that develop in the afternoon hours on the 4th of July. The good news is that these showers won’t be widespread and they will begin to dissipate going into the evening. The majority of fireworks displays or other events shouldn’t have to contend with any rain after 8pm.

A cold front pressing southeast Wednesday into the area will likely spark a round of storms by late afternoon into the evening hours. Hail and strong wind gusts are possible with the stronger storms along with locally heavy rainfall.

The front Wednesday will lead to a cloudier, cooler finish to the week as the front stalls in the area. An active storm track across the region will also keep rain in the forecast on a daily basis through the weekend. Some severe weather will be possible too, mainly Saturday and Sunday.

The bouts of stormy weather will bring some much-needed rainfall to all areas, including drought-stricken areas near Central Missouri. Most of the area should see at least an inch of rain over the next week.

