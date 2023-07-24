We’ve been hearing about the intense heat burning through the southwest United States and for the most part we’ve been able to escape, but no more. High pressure will move east into the central U.S. and we will feel the heat all week long with rain chances few and far between.

There is a low chance for rain today as storms in Nebraska/northeast Kansas move southeast this morning. Parts of west-central and central Missouri may see these storms make it by mid-morning into midday. These storms are expected to weaken as they push into Missouri, but a strong storm may be able to develop around midday in central Missouri.

Now let’s talk about the heat. Temperatures today will be in the mid-90s with breezy southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph. Winds may briefly become northwest as the cluster of storms moves in from the northwest later today. Of course, any cloud cover or rain today will change our temperatures and we may end up being cooler than forecasted.

Tuesday through Friday is a different story as we are not expected to see ANY rain or aid from cloud cover. The heat dome pushes farther east and our temperatures will climb to the upper 90s through Friday. Winds will be breezy through Friday from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts even higher many days.

Things may begin to relax a little going into the weekend, however, the data disagree on how much we can lower our temperatures by then. Right now, the forecast still calls for mid to upper 90s Saturday and Sunday but this may change depending on if the heat dome will weaken by then or not.

