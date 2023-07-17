Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon mainly after 2pm mostly wrapping up in the evening. Severe weather is possible this afternoon, but the risk is low. Temperatures this afternoon should still make the low 90s before the rain moves in.

Tonight will hold onto a slight chance for showers and & storms before midnight with most spots dry overnight. Temperatures tonight should be mild around 70 degrees. We start Tuesday morning after sunrise with a chance for another round of rain showers and thunderstorms, mainly northeast of Springfield. Severe weather is possible, but unlikely. There may be some lingering rain into Tuesday afternoon but we should widely be drying out going into the afternoon.

Temperatures Tuesday will also be warm, especially in southwest Missouri and northwest Arkansas. Temperatures in these spots will try and reach the upper 90s while spots northeast of Springfield/east of Highway 65 may only see high temperatures around 90 degrees.

The heat will try and expand farther into the Ozarks on Wednesday, especially in western and southwest Missouri and northwest Arkansas where temperatures will make a run at the triple digits in some spots. Once again, parts of central Missouri may not be as impacted by the heat with temperatures in the low to mid-90s there.

By Thursday a cold front is expected to pass through the area and cool us down by quite a bit going into Friday. Temperatures Thursday should rest in the low 90s while Friday may see temperatures as cool as 85 degrees during the day. We should stay in the 80s through the weekend.

Download the KOLR 10 Weather App