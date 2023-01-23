Happy Monday, friends! Monday will be the calm before the winter storm. If you have errands that need to be done, or you are low on supplies, today will be the day to get out and get things done. Temperatures will be seasonal in the mid-40s with calm conditions.

The workweek will get off to a nice start, but a snowstorm is taking aim on the area Tuesday night. A Winter Storm Watch has been posted for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Rain will start to move in from the south around noon on Tuesday. The track of the low will effect when we see the changeover to snow. It is starting to trend earlier and earlier. At noon, temperatures should be warm enough for rain. Notice south of Fayetville where we models are starting to see some snow.

There should be a fairly quick transition over to all snow. Right now, the changeover appears to be around sunset.

The snow will continue throughout the night, wrapping up Wednesday morning shortly after sunrise.

The snow will be wet with temperatures falling to near freezing before holding fairly steady throughout the remainder of the night. This kind of snow will be sticky and tend to coat all surfaces. Roads will initially be wet, but as the temperatures drop to around freezing and the snow rates increase, they will become snow-covered.

There will be a fairly distinct cut-off from high snow totals to our south, and just a few inches to the north. Models continue to trend with higher amounts as we get closer to the storm. I’m thinking 4 or 6″ for Springfield. Amounts look higher to the south of the interstate where pockets of 6″+ are expected, particularly in the higher elevation areas of Northwest Arkansas, where 10″ won’t be out of the question.

Road conditions will slowly improve Wednesday, but I don’t expect temperatures to get much above freezing. I think highs Thursday may stay below freezing. This coupled with mainly cloudy skies will tend to keep the snow on the ground into at least Friday with roads gradually improving over that timeframe. We should be able to melt away most of the snow Friday into Saturday ahead of a blast of cold weather that will arrive Sunday.

Cold weather and additional bouts of wintry weather are on the table as we move out of January and into February.