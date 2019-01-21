Monday, January 21 Morning Forecast

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Gusty Winds, Next Rain Chance -

A Wind Advisory is in effect for most of our western counties, including Greene County, from noon through midnight tonight. Winds will increase through the day out of the southeast at 20-30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are possible. Temperatures today will top off in the 40's in our western counties, in the lower 30's in our eastern counties, here in Springfield, temperatures will top off in the middle to upper 30's under a mix of sun and clouds. With increasing clouds through the overnight and winds out of the south bringing in warmer air, temperatures tonight will not drop all that far, mainly into the lower 30's.

Tuesday, we could start off the day with some patchy drizzle but most areas will remain dry and cloudy. Through the day, temperatures will top off near 50 with showers likely. Winds will still be breezy out of the south at 20-25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph are possible. Behind this system, temperatures will drop into the lower 20's overnight. Flurries are possible with this temperature drop as well.

Wednesday, highs will only top off in the lower to middle 30's under a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight temperatures will drop into the lower and middle 20's.

Thursday, clouds will increase through the day and a flurry may be possible ahead of our next cold blast of air. Highs will reach the lower 40's and continue to drop through the day eventually into the teens in the overnight hours.

Friday, we will be looking at mostly sunny skies and temperatures topping off in the lower to middle 30's.

Our next arctic blast will likely come this weekend with a flurry chance.