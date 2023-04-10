After a fantastic Easter weekend we will see the clouds return today. Spots mainly west of a line from Monett to Lake Ozarks have a chance for a spotty shower or small thunderstorm this afternoon/evening. Any thunderstorm that develops has the potential to produce small hail, but not expecting any severe activity. Rainfall amounts may be as high as 0.25″.

Temperatures today will continue to be nice right around 70 degrees. Winds will be light from the south at 5 to 10 mph. Overnight tonight will stay mild in the upper 40s. We’ll see the sun return to the Ozarks Tuesday through Thursday and temperatures will warm to the mid-70s with south winds staying light.

Our next storm system is gearing up right before we go into this coming weekend. Scattered thunderstorms are possible Friday night into Saturday as an area of low pressure moves in from the west, drops into the plains, and then pushes onward and “northeastward”.

This storm system may come with enough instability and gulf moisture to pose a risk for severe weather activity in the region. It’ll be worth watching as we go through the week. Understand that the timing is still a bit uncertain and the latest data is not necessarily “all-in” on bringing rain chances to the Ozarks when the storm passes.