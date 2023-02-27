We ended the weekend on a gloomy and damp note. Fog and drizzle came with cool temperatures Sunday. Overnight storms barrelled through the area, bringing two tornado warnings and multiple thunderstorm warnings. The National Weather Service will get out and survey the damage today and will report findings later on.

The storm generated widespread strong winds, with wind speeds up to 60 mph. Winds will continue to stay strong throughout the morning. A WIND ADVISORY has been put into effect until noon. Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph out of the west are expected with gusts up to 50 mph.

Winds should die down a bit as we head into Monday afternoon. With the strong winds, it will help to bring in warmer air, bringing us back into the mid-60s.

Sunnier weather will develop Monday and extend through Wednesday with temperatures remaining mild for late February and early March.

Temperatures will trend lower again late this week. Another storm will move through the region Thursday into Friday, generating widespread rain from Thursday into Friday morning. There is also a risk for a changeover to wet snow early Friday. It’s too early to pin down the details, but models are trending in this direction, and accumulating snow may be on the table for parts of the area.