Sunday was so nice we’ll do it twice. It looks like Monday will be a repeat of Sunday, just not as cold in the morning. All in all a beautiful day with sunny skies, light winds, and afternoon highs in the low 60s. And a great day to savor a Chiefs Super Bowl win!

Two storms will hit the area this week. The first will be a wet and windy storm that will sweep through Tuesday. A wave of rain, some heavy, will sweep through on Valentine’s Day, but the storm will leave the door open for some sunshine later in the afternoon.

While we will see a good soaking, it looks like totals will be less than 1″ across the area. We shouldn’t see any flash flooding with this rain event.

The big story for Tuesday will be the winds. The National Weather Service has already issued a Wind Advisory for the day. Tuesday will be an unusual weather set-up, where we could see up to 60mph gusts. This will make driving difficult for high-profile vehicles. Also, limbs and trees could be downed tomorrow, causing sporadic power outages across the area.

Wednesday will offer up an opportunity to dry out. We’ll also get teased with spring temperatures as temperatures climb to some of the warmest levels of the year so far.

The warmth will get swept out late Wednesday night as a strong cold front moves across the Ozarks. Showers and thunderstorms will break out ahead of the front Wednesday night with a risk for stronger storms setting up near and south of the state line.

By sunrise, colder air will begin flowing in. Temperatures will fall Thursday morning into the 20s and then struggle to warm back into the low 30s Thursday afternoon. Wind chills will fall into the teens Thursday afternoon before possibly falling into the single digits Thursday night.

A cold finish to the week will give way to another warming trend with highs back in the low 60s by Sunday ahead of yet another storm early next week.