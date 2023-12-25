Merry Christmas!

I hope today has been filled with family, friends, good food and peace for you and your loved ones. I saw a few flurries flying around this afternoon and it made my day! If you too are a snow-lover, I have some good news for you.

The flip has switched and it’s feeling a whole more like it should for late December. Overnight, temperatures will drop to around 30° with a wind chill making it feel closer to the 20’s. There will be a chance to see some drizzle and some flurries flying around this evening. No accumulation is expected. Winds will stay strong through Tuesday.

We could see a break in the clouds for a while on Tuesday, but by late afternoon the clouds will return. The chance of snow will start to increase in the evening hours.

At 7pm, what type of precipitation will be falling is a little on the tricky side. I tend to think it will be a wintry mix, changing over to snow as the temperatures drop closer to bedtime.

The chance for snow will last into Wednesday.

While roadway impacts are expected to be minimal, we could see a little in way of accumulation. In Missouri, a dusting to 0.25″ will be likely, while locally higher amounts could be closer to 1″ of snow accumulation in our northern counties.

The rest of the week is looking seasonal and dry, and the same goes for New Year’s Eve.

We will keep you up-to-date with the latest as we see the first snowfall in the Ozarks for 2023.