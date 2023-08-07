Expect a much nicer week ahead compared to last week. Temperatures will be in the 80s for most days this week with a few chances for rain and thunderstorms beginning Wednesday. We will warm slightly again going into this coming weekend, but not far off our average of 90 degrees.

Today will see temperatures in the mid-80s paired with breezy northwest winds to start the day. Skies are expected to become mostly sunny this afternoon and northwest winds should die down later today. There is a slight chance for rain showers in northern Arkansas this morning, but generally dry.

Overnight tonight will be great in the mid-60s for lows with light winds from the west-northwest. No rain is expected tonight. Tuesday will continue to be nice, although perhaps a little warmer with winds returning from the southwest. Similar to Monday morning, there is a slight chance for showers in northern Arkansas Tuesday morning that should clear by midday.

A storm system is forecast to pass directly overhead Missouri on Wednesday and will lead to thunderstorms during the day into the evening. There is a risk for severe weather when this system rolls through. The main hazards at this time are strong wind gusts of 60+ mph and flooding. There is a risk for some hail and a low tornado threat.

Thursday and Friday will be slightly warmer around 90 degrees and not expecting any widespread rain, although there are low chances Thursday night into Friday. A couple chances for rain are possible over the weekend with temperatures staying mild in the upper 80s.

