Today will be similar to yesterday: low 80s, some clouds, north wind. Rain chances are slim this week with drier air continuing to filter into the Ozarks. The transport of drier air into the area will eventually clear away the patchy cloud cover today, especially in central Missouri. This evening will be clear and nice with temperatures around 75 degrees by 8pm.

Tuesday will be slightly warmer ahead of a weak reinforcing cold front that will pass through late in the day. Temperatures should top out in the mid-80s under sunny skies with light north winds becoming more northwesterly behind the front in the late afternoon. Because of the dry airmass, the rain chances are near zero when the front arrives. Tuesday night will get down to the low 60s and upper 50s.

Wednesday will be one of the best days of the week with temperatures only reaching the low 80s by the afternoon under completely sunny skies with light northeast winds. Humidity should be low for the majority of the week with dewpoints expected to range between 60-65 degrees. Wednesday evening will see temperatures largely dip into the upper 50s.

Dominant east winds will keep temperatures steady on Thursday with similar conditions as Wednesday. Winds become more southerly on Friday and our temperatures will begin to increase going into the weekend. Friday will see temperatures in the upper 80s and Saturday will be back in the low 90s.