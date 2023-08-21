Happy Monday!

What a week to start school as temperatures will soar! A heat dome is building into the Ozarks and we can expect a heat index over 110°. The heat will stick around, making the EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING stay in place until late Thursday.

The bus stop forecast is a hot one. Temperatures will be warm on the way to school, and downright HOT as they head home.

The humidity is not helping us out at all. It will be very muggy through the start of the week, making it to the miserable level.

The heat dome will cover the country’s middle part throughout the week. If we can hold on, there will be some relief by the weekend.

Unfortunately, the precipitation change will stay very low this week. By Monday, we may see a few scattered showers.

Stay safe out there, friends. It’s going to be rough for the next few days.