Our average high temperature for late April is 70 degrees with an average low of 48 degrees. This week will be roughly 5-10 degrees cooler than that through and through. The good news about the cooler weather is that it comes with several rounds of rain showers.

Today will be the nicer day of the week in the mid-60s with clouds increasing through the afternoon. South winds will be a touch breezy today at 10 to 15 mph.

Rain chances begin to increase going into tonight. Scattered showers are likely in Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas beginning tonight with off-and-on chances lasting through Thursday. Understand that it will not be raining all day every day, but periods of rainfall beginning Tuesday morning.

As mentioned, our temperatures will feel more like early April with temperatures going back and forth between the upper 50s and the low 60s. Skies will be dominantly cloudy this week with some periods of sun possible between rounds of rain.

We may catch a quick break from scattered showers Thursday night into Friday morning, but a storm system with more rain will barrel out from the northern plains into Missouri. More rain is likely Friday and Saturday with this system.