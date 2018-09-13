MODOT Unveiling a New Tool to Protect Workers
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - MODOT officials are unveiling a new tool that will protect highway workers.
Workers in the Kansas City District developed a new way to remove debris, it is called "JAWS".
"JAWS" is mounted on the bottom of a MODOT truck.
The tool includes an automated drop-down skid plate that lets highway workers scoop debris off the roadway.
The debris can then be moved to the shoulder, so workers can pick it up out of traffic.
"JAWS" even includes a mounted camera so the driver can see what they are removing.
