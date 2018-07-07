MoDOT to Shut Down Route 65, Construction from 65 to I-44 Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Work is ramping up on MoDOT's project on Route 65 and I-44 and you should expect major delays there, beginning July 14.

I-44 at Route 65 will be shut down for 24 hours, beginning at 12:01 a.m. next Saturday.

MoDOT will post signs to guide you to the detours.

This map shows the work that will continue even longer.

Southbound Route 65 will be closed at I-44 through late August.

MoDOT officials say anyone traveling through Springfield should allow extra travel time.

Some details about this project for you -- crews will be replacing the southbound Route 65 bridge over I-44 as well as rebuilding other ramps.

More closures on southbound 65 will happen through the end of August.

The project is expected to be done by Nov. 1, the total cost is $4.3 million.