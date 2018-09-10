MoDOT to Fix Deteriorating Concrete Along Glenstone
SPRINGFIELD, Mo- This week, MoDOT will fix deteriorating concrete at four separate spots on Glenstone in Springfield.
Drivers should expect lane closings in both directions around the clock, though one lane in each direction will remain open.
Then next week, MoDOT is scheduled to fix deterioration between Lombard and Page streets on Glenstone.
Side streets could be closed while crews are working.
The entire project is scheduled to be complete by November 1.
