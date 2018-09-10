News

MoDOT to Fix Deteriorating Concrete Along Glenstone

By:

Posted: Sep 10, 2018 11:41 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 10, 2018 11:41 AM CDT

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- This week, MoDOT will fix deteriorating concrete at four separate spots on Glenstone in Springfield.

Drivers should expect lane closings in both directions around the clock, though one lane in each direction will remain open.
    
Then next week, MoDOT is scheduled to fix deterioration between Lombard and Page streets on Glenstone.
    
Side streets could be closed while crews are working.
    
The entire project is scheduled to be complete by November 1. 
 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected