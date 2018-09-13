News

MoDOT Closes Streets for Deputy Roberts' Services

Posted: Sep 13, 2018 08:13 AM CDT

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- MoDOT tweeted out that they will be closing roads for Deputy Roberts' services on Thursday.

In the tweet they said RT H (Glenstone Ave.) will be closed between McClernon St. and Valley Water Mill Rd. from 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept 13.

