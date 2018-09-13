MoDOT Closes Streets for Deputy Roberts' Services
SPRINGFIELD, Mo- MoDOT tweeted out that they will be closing roads for Deputy Roberts' services on Thursday.
In the tweet they said RT H (Glenstone Ave.) will be closed between McClernon St. and Valley Water Mill Rd. from 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept 13.
To make it easier and safer for those attending Deputy Roberts' services, #GreeneCo RT H (Glenstone Ave.) will be closed between McClernon St. and Valley Water Mill Rd. from 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept 13.— MoDOT Southwest (@MoDOT_Southwest) September 13, 2018
Our thoughts and prayers are with our partners @GreeneCountySO. pic.twitter.com/nQp0DnRmP1
