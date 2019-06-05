MO Med. Marijuana Applications Available Now Video

SPRINGFIELD -- Missourians are another step closer to accessing medical marijuana.

Back in November about 65 percent of Missouri voters turned medical marijuana from a pipedream into a reality.

Today, June 4, Missourians can get their hands on these applications on the Department of Health and Senior Services website.

Missouri Cannabis Trade Board Association Board Member Chip Sheppard says it's a big day for those patients or those who want to get involved in the industry.

"So today if anybody wants to be either a patient, a caregiver, or a licensee -- whether they want to run a dispensary, a cultivation facility, a manufacturing facility, or a testing facility -- today they can pick up the application form to start filling out that form, so they can turn it in later on this summer," says Sheppard.

To get approved, you'll need to have a qualifying condition certified by an M.D. or a D.O. like Dr. Lisa Roark at Roark Family Health in Cassville.

She says before patients schedule an appointment, they need to make sure they are prepared.

"They need to get together their medical records that show that they have a qualifying medical condition. The most difficult part of that is if they're using a psychiatric disorder -- like depression, anxiety or post-traumatic stress disorder -- they have to actually show records from a psychiatrist. Then schedule with a physician who is willing to do certifications like myself," Roark says.

However, those certifications expire after 30 days, and the first day to turn in those applications won't come until July 4.

If you get your qualifying condition certified this month, make sure you turn that application on -- or soon after July 4 to get your identification card for medical marijuana.

That card will be required to get products once dispensaries open up next year, and Sheppard says that will be later down the road.

"I've heard estimates of anywhere from March of next year (2020) all the way through maybe December of next year before a lot of the dispensaries will be open because it takes time to grow it, and it takes time to build up the facilities -- especially the grow facilities," says Sheppard.

For those who wish to be involved in the commercial side of the industry, August 3 is the date that facility applications will begin to be accepted.

Here is a breakdown of upcoming dates to know:

June 4, 2019 - Application forms and instructions will be available.

July 4, 2019 - Applications for identification cards will begin to be accepted.

Aug. 3, 2019 - Facility applications will begin to be accepted.

