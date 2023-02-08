SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The three newest Republican members of Congress from Missouri shared their concerns following the State of the Union Address Tuesday night.

Immediately following the address, Senator Eric Schmitt and Representative Eric Burlison said President Joe Biden failed to discuss important issues impacting Americans.

“I think he completely missed the mark,” Schmitt said. “Missourians and Americans are suffering for paying $10,000 more than they were just two years ago for basic household goods, more at the pump, more at the grocery store, more for everything. It’s a direct result of Biden’s policies cutting off energy production, spending more money than we have.”

“He [did not] address any of the issues that Americans are facing when it comes to energy costs, whether it’s at the pump or the cost that everyone is going to be facing when it comes when they get their gas bill,” Burlison said.

Schmitt and Burlison also shared their concerns with international affairs.

“I was sad that he didn’t address any of the issues that we’re facing with the with the crisis on the southern border,” Burlison said. “I don’t feel like he addressed any of the issues that we’re facing when it came to our weakness to China.”

“He also didn’t address the Chinese spy balloon that happened to go across the continental United States, along with our porous and open southern border,” Schmitt said.

Congressman Mark Alford shared his thoughts Wednesday.

“This failing incompetent chief executive ran from the fact that he welcome more than 4 million illegal aliens into our sovereign nation,” Alford said. “He reversed our energy independence. He let the Chinese spy balloon float entirely over our nation with impunity. Flying over Whiteman Air Force Base, home of the B-2 Stealth bomber. The state of our union is strong. The state of our president is weak. We don’t need more yelling, Mr. President. We need more healing in America.”

Democratic Representative Emanuel Cleaver from Kansas City posted to twitter saying the country has made historic progress under Biden, but there is still work that needs to be done.