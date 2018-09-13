MO House Observes Moment of Silence for Fallen Greene County Deputy

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff at all government buildings in Missouri on Thursday, to honor Greene County Deputy Aaron Roberts.

Deeputy Roberts died in the line of duty on Friday in Fair Grove, while responding to a 911 call.

Authorities say Roberts’ patrol car was swept away by flood waters.

State Rep. Sonya Anderson, R-Springfield, became emotional this afternoon, while speaking about Deputy Roberts on the House floor.

“We need to remember the sacrifice that they give everyday,” Anderson says. “And I just have no words for what his family is going through.”

The Missouri House observed a moment of silence today for Roberts, who will be buried Thursday.

“Deputy Sheriff Aaron P. Roberts exemplified the finest traditions of our Missouri law enforcement officers,” Governor Parson said in a statement.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says a public visitation will take place from 12:30 to 1:30 Thursday afternoon at Praise Assembly on North Glenstone in Springfield.

The funeral service begins at 2 p.m.

The Sheriff’s office says a graveside service will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Garden North on North National in Springfield.

(Brian Hauswirth - Copyright © 2018 · Missourinet)