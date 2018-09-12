MO Gov. Activates Task Force for Florence

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. photo: Missouri Gov's office

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson is launching a Missouri Task Force -- to help prepare for Hurricane Florence.

More than 40 people and water rescue equipment are headed to Raleigh, North Carolina to wait for assignments.

They'll be joining other task forces that have been deployed.

Today Missourians are serving others across the nation and helping with #HurricaneFlorence preparation.



"With the deployment of Missouri Task Force I, we are reminded of the stength of specialized resources Missouri has to offer." -@MoSEMA_ Director Rhodes@BooneCountyFire pic.twitter.com/leFi5lSu7o — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) September 11, 2018

