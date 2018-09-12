News

MO Gov. Activates Task Force for Florence

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson is launching a Missouri Task Force -- to help prepare for Hurricane Florence.

More than 40 people and water rescue equipment are headed to Raleigh,  North Carolina to wait for assignments.

They'll be joining other task forces that have been deployed.

 

 

 

