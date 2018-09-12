MO Electric Co-ops Mobilizing Crews to Help with Hurricane Florence

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Missouri's electric cooperatives are mobilizing to answer the call for help.

At the request of Santee Electric Cooperative in Kingstree, South Carolina, up to 150 Missouri cooperative lineworkers will be traveling to South Carolina to assist in the cleanup after the storm has passed, according to the MO Electric Co-ops Facebook page.

Missouri will be sending both construction and service crews to help with the power restoration efforts.

Missouri’s electric cooperatives have a long history of lending a helping hand to its cooperative peers in trying times. Missouri crews first helped with hurricane relief efforts in 2004 when the Gulf Coast was hit by Hurricane Ivan and have been doing so since. The most recent deployment was in 2017 when crews traveled to Florida and Georgia following Hurricane Irma.

The favor has been returned, as Missouri co-ops received assistance restoring power following ice storms in 2007 and 2009.