Mitt Romney says he may not endorse a presidential candidate in 2020

Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons 1947: Mitt Romney, the 70th governor of Massachusetts and the Republican Party's candidate for U.S. president in 2012, is born in Detroit, Michigan.

UTAH, (CBS) -- Utah Senator Mitt Romney said Friday that he's not sure if he'll endorse President Trump for a second term and that he may not throw his weight behind anyone during the 2020 campaign.

"I don't think endorsements are worth a thimble of spit," the Republican former presidential candidate told reporters during an annual gathering of political leaders and wealthy donors in the Utah ski-resort town of Park City. "I wouldn't be surprised if I stay out of the endorsements."

Romney wrote in the name of his wife, Ann, on his 2016 ballot, and said, "I still think she's doing a fine job."

The senator said it's still too early for endorsements but repeated his view that Mr. Trump will likely win re-election in 2020 as an incumbent presiding over a strong economy, though "it's not a sure thing."

Romney has been one of the president's fiercest GOP critics at times, though he's also supported Mr. Trump on other issues. The president endorsed Romney's Senate run. Romney said he opposed Mr. Trump's proposal to impose tariffs on Mexico to force the U.S. ally to stem the flow of migrants.

