SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Some new laws will be going into effect in Missouri starting January 1st, one of them being a slight increase in minimum wage.

The minimum wage in Missouri is going up about 30 cents and while it’s not a big jump, it is still something business owners plan for.

According to the Missouri Department of Labor, the minimum wage will now be “based on the increase or decrease in the cost of living pursuant to the consumer price index.”

Starting in 2024 — minimum wage will be $12.30. A small change owner of Coyote’s Adobe Cafe David Bauer said won’t leave a dent when it comes to business.

“We expect the minimum wage to raise. we know it’s coming,” Bauer said. “It really doesn’t affect us that much. Until I start seeing it from the back side, my goods go up because they’re paying people more.”

Richard Vance, Co-Owner of Billiards Springfield, said he is always thinking about financial plans for the next year.

“I plan ahead, if there’s any price adjustment of any kind, we do that generally with our food price increase,” Vance said. “So we’ve got it built-in with our staff that we pay more the minimum anyway, and so it doesn’t affect me as much.”

Missouri Department of Labor says tipped employees receive 50% of the minimum wage, which will now be $6.15, plus any amount necessary to bring the employee’s total compensation to a minimum of $12.30 per hour.

“We’re doing our yearly reviews and doing salary increases and hourly increases already and we’ll be based off of the minimum going up,” Vance said. “I’m going to increase everybody anyway. It’s in my books, and I plan it, so that’s just going to show what everybody else should be making.”

This will be the 8th minimum wage increase in Missouri since 2015 when it was $7.65 an hour.